The Kinks Debut Previously Unreleased 1968 Track “Time Song”

The Kinks are celebrating their album’s 50th anniversary with the announcement of a The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society reissue.

As part of the announcement, they shared a previously unreleased track from 1968. The remastered “Time Song” reminds us of how precious life is with honest lyrics and soft instrumentation.

Listen to the rare track below:

The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society reissue will be available October 26 and pre-orders are available here. The release is accompanied by a The Kinks exhibit in London, featuring memorabilia and rare collector’s items that visitors will be able to see from October 4 - November 18.