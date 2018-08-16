The Kinks Debut Previously Unreleased 1968 Track “Time Song”
Get details on their upcoming reissue here
August 16, 2018
The Kinks are celebrating their album’s 50th anniversary with the announcement of a The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society reissue.
As part of the announcement, they shared a previously unreleased track from 1968. The remastered “Time Song” reminds us of how precious life is with honest lyrics and soft instrumentation.
Listen to the rare track below:
The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society reissue will be available October 26 and pre-orders are available here. The release is accompanied by a The Kinks exhibit in London, featuring memorabilia and rare collector’s items that visitors will be able to see from October 4 - November 18.