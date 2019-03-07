Metallica Covers Kansas’ “Carry On My Wayward Son” in Kansas

Rob and Kirk also celebrated David Gilmour's birthday with a Pink Floyd cover

March 7, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Metallica is continuing their string of honoring hometown icons with great covers. After playing “Sweet Home Alabama” in Alabama, the band is covering Kansas in – you guessed it – Kansas.

Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo’s “Doodles” are a perfect excuse for them to mess around and throw some unexpected covers into their sets. At their March 6 Kansas City show, the duo gave a spirited cover of Kansas’ timeless “Carry On My Wayward Son.”

Fans in the replies are begging for a full cover after their dueling guitars and flaming riffs introduced a whole new personality to the song.

Along with covering Kansas, Rob and Kirk also celebrated David Gilmour's birthday with a thundering rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Run Like Hell.” Kirk makes a rare appearance in front of the mic as he takes on vocals during the cover.

