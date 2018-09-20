Metallica to Play Acoustic Benefit Show

Acoustic Metallica is a treat that comes few and far between.

The metal legends just announced an upcoming acoustic show, benefitting the band’s own All Within My Hands Foundation. The charity was formed with the intention of building up communities by providing resources to lessen hunger, create jobs and encourage volunteering.

Started only a year ago, the foundation has already donated $750,000 to local food banks with a $10,000 check presented after every show.

The November 3, San Francisco concert will be opened by an acoustic set from Cage The Elephant. Tickets range from $250-$1,250 (yes, you read that correctly) and attendees will also be able to bid on rare Metallica items. Tickets are available here at 10AM ET, September 21 with their heafty price tag going towards a great cause.