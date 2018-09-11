Metallica Shares 1988 Live Video of "Eye Of The Beholder"

Metallica just announced that they’ll be unveiling a series of retro, if you will, performance videos from the …And Justice For All era.

Yesterday (September 10) kicked off the nine-week celebration of the iconic album’s 30th anniversary. A live performance recording of every song will be released, with the band sharing one video a week.

The first is a camcorder-filmed 1988 performance of “Eye Of The Beholder.” Frontman James Hetfield drops as many f-bombs as possible while introducing the “new single” that hasn’t appeared on their setlist in many years.

Watch the blistering performance below:

In other news of Metallica making the world a better place, the band and their nonprofit recently donated $10,000 to a North Dakota food bank during their ND tour stop, covering over 30,000 meals for the Great Plains Food Bank.