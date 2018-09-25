Metallica Shares 1992 Performance of “The Shortest Straw”

Metallica is continuing their 30th anniversary celebration for …And Justice For All by taking viewers back in time.

An intense James Hetfield delivers gritty vocals to a D.C. stadium in this 1992 performance of “The Shortest Straw.” This video comes as one of nine, following songs such as “Harvester of Sorrow” and “Blackened” as the band releases an old performance video for every …And Justice For All track.

Watch the full performance below:

Metallica is gearing up for the release of a massive …And Justice For All box set. The collector’s dream is available for pre-order now and is due November 2.