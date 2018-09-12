Metallica Shares Blistering 1989 Performance of “Blackened”

Metallica just shared another 80s performance video, continuing the nostalgic documentation of one of their most brutal and thrashing eras.

The band, fully decked out in all black with long flowing hair, rips through the song at this 1989 California show. While the track is still often featured on their setlist, they typically play a shortened version and their hair, sadly, just isn’t nearly as long now.

Watch below:

The video follows their release of a 1988 performance of “Eye Of The Beholder,” marking the second of nine total performance videos for each song on …And Justice For All. The live version will also be featured on their upcoming box set, celebrating the album’s 30th anniversary.