Metallica Shares “The Four Horsemen” Acoustic Performance Video Ahead of Vinyl Release

Acoustic Metallica is a rare and slightly unexpected combination that works incredibly well.

At a November 3 charity show in their hometown of San Francisco, the metal legends sat down with acoustic guitars and brought calmer renditions of their shredding songs to an intimate crowd. The exclusive set was reserved for fans who paid a steep price that contributed to the great cause of supporting the band’s own All Within My Hands Foundation.

Now, looks inside the show are slowly being released to the public. Following a video of the acoustic performance of foundation namesake “All Within My Hands,” the band is putting a new spin on the originally thrashing Kill ‘Em All track “The Four Horsemen.”

The performance videos support the upcoming release of an acoustic vinyl with recordings from the show. Click here to get the full tracklist and more details about Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic.