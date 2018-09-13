Slash and Myles Kennedy Blaze Through “Mind Your Manners” on ‘Kimmel’

The iconic pairing of Slash and Myles Kennedy is readying for the release of their joint album, Living the Dream.

Related: Slash and Myles Kennedy Release New Single "Driving Rain"

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators recently brought the album’s driving single “Mind Your Manners” to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ripping through a performance for the energetic crowd.

The performance of the bluesy track encompasses all of our favorite things about the duo, from Kennedy’s powerful vocals to Slash’s signature top hat. Watch the full video below:

Slash recently joined us for an interview on their upcoming album - stay tuned for exclusive content from the legendary rocker next week!