Is Twitter Actually Removing the Like and Retweet Features? Developers Respond

Twitter has been freaking out about the possibility of losing the “like” and “retweet” options for months now. After a viral Tweet said the social media platform was removing likes and retweets, the block option, the ability to go private, and forcing users to have direct messages open to everyone, the social media panic started up again.

Before we dive into this, let’s consider why the loss of likes and retweets even matters.

We have to accept that the first step to recovery is admitting we have a problem, and we’re ready to admit we need the social media clout. Aside from just having the numbers, likes and retweets help with everything from building a brand to igniting a conversation. The ability to support something and spread the word with one click is one of the biggest reasons Twitter flows as well as it does.

So the panic is at least understandable. But, is the removal actually happening?

No.

so lemme get this straight..the new twitter update is going to: and it'll look like this... yeah we truly lost pic.twitter.com/wxgBDApKjg -remove private mode

-have dms open to anyone

-no more blocking

-no more likes & rt's — adam999 (@adamsWRLD) March 13, 2019

With tens of thousands of interactions on a Tweet proclaiming they’re officially removing likes, retweets, private mode, etc., people have taken it as the truth without any confirmation from Twitter. Now, verified Twitter product managers are responding and saying it’s #fakenews.

Twitter employee Sara Haider responded with “none of that is true,” following up with a screenshot of the updated conversation model they’re planning on using for the next big update.

none of that is true. we are not doing any of that.

Protected Tweets remain the same.

Opening DMs is an optional feature.

There are no changes to blocks, likes, or RTs. — sara haider (@pandemona) March 13, 2019

we are testing some changes in a prototype app to make conversations easier to read and follow. As part of that, there's a new selected state for replies where you can see details. here's what it looks like as I'm replying to you. pic.twitter.com/dMKiJEnYIs — sara haider (@pandemona) March 13, 2019

Verified Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour followed up, further explaining that the screenshots were from a beta model that simply hides like counts on your timeline.

the tweet quoted here is misleading. we're not removing Likes & RT's. In our beta app, we're just experimenting with not showing the Like/RT counts of replies in the conversation view, and only showing them when you tap a single reply. pic.twitter.com/iyviWgh8Bi — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 13, 2019

So rest easy, the ability to flirt with your crush by quietly but aggressively “liking” all of their Tweets will still exist. Shoot your shot.