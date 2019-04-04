Boy Missing Since 2011 Hopefully Found In Ohio

Holy smokes have you been following this story? Missing since 2011, a very tragic case of a mother picks up her then 6 year old son in Aurora, Illinois. She then goes to a hotel room and ends her life and leaves a note saying the 6 year old is fine, but will never be seen again. That is until yesterday we hope. We hope because the family of the now 14 year old boy has been given hope like this before, only to find out it's a false lead. HERE is this hopeful story from WLWT-TV in Cincinnati.

Sounds a tad reminiscent of when a very brave Amanda Berry sprung into action to get her, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight to freedom in Cleveland in 2013.