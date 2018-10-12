Browns notes: Todd Haley says his reverse call in OT v Ravens “dumb”

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – It’s not often that a coach will admit a mistake, but that’s exactly what Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley did Thursday.

Haley took responsibility for the failed reverse that resulted in an 11-yard loss back to their own 5-yard line in overtime on the drive that eventually resulted in an eventual game-winning field goal.

“Dumb call. Dumb call,” Haley said. “When they don’t work, they are dumb, and that was a dumb call. I heard from (Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill) Parcells immediately. You just have to stick the knife in again. I get it.”

On first-and-10 from their own 16, Baker Mayfield handed the ball to Duke Johnson, who ran right before pitching the ball to receiver Rod Streater running left. Streater was immediately tackled putting the Browns in a second-and-21 hole under the shadow of their own goal post.

Mayfield and rookie receiver Derrick Willies would bail Haley out in a big way.

“Even with a lot of the negativity that was going on at different times for different reasons, I never felt like we did not have a chance to make a play,” Haley said of Mayfield. “His attitude is tremendous. He is into the game on the sideline in between and during timeouts, whatever it is.

“There is never a time where you are looking into his eye and feeling like we don’t have a chance.”

First, Mayfield scrambled for 13 yards, and then on third-and-eight, he found Willies over the middle for a 39-yard gain.

“[Mayfield] is much more elusive than you would think he is if you just looked at measurements, time, speed and things like that, but he has a knack for feeling pressure, finding his way out of it, and at the same time, his eyes are down the field,” Haley said. “That gives us big opportunities. We have not really taken advantage of it enough, whether it was dropped balls. In games, you have to count on two, three or four times that there is probably going to be an opportunity for a scramble pass.

“Guys’ awareness of getting open spot, keeping their eyes on the quarterback, and those are big field-flipping type plays like you saw. I think it illustrates a lot of what gives him a chance to be a good player.”

Mending fences – It appears the beef between rapper Snoop Dogg and Haley has come to a peaceful end thanks to Snoop Dogg’s visit to the team Wednesday.

“Snoop, I got to meet him. I got to make sure that he and I were all good. We had a couple of rough years there,” Haley said, “It got smoother over the last few and then him being out there and saying that he is a part of the Dawg Pound, we are good now. I can go back to listening to West Coast rap.”

In Aug. 2014, Snoop Dogg posted a profanity-laced video tirade on his Instagram account criticizing Haley, who was at the time the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, following a preseason loss.

“This guy sucks,” Snoop Dogg said as he began the infamous rant that went viral.

Eyes on the Hall – Earlier this week the Pro Football Hall of Fame received Jarvis Landry’s jersey after he broke Larry Fitzgerald’s record for the most receptions in the first five seasons of a career last Sunday against Baltimore.

“It is a great feeling,” Landry said. “Larry, being an idol of mine, I hear stories from Haley all of the time, and I talk to Drew [Stanton] about him, as well. To have an opportunity to pass him in that category, it feels really good.”

It only took Landry, a three-time Pro Bowler, five games into his fifth season to break the mark and he is now at 429 career receptions – and counting.

Someday, Landry hopes his career resume will be strong enough to get him into the Hall of Fame.

“One day, that’s every kid’s, every guy that plays this game’s dream to eventually make it to the Hall of Fame and be recognized for the guys that paved the way and did it before us and to have an opportunity to be there in history and that’s forever, that’s definitely a goal of mine,” Landry said.

“It was clicking since the day I put on pads at 12 years old. I made my mind up then and decided then, I don’t think it’s every a good idea to wait until you get into something to decide you want to be great at it. So I decided a long time ago, and that’s been one of my goals though.”

Chargers kicking change – The Chargers signed free agent kicker Mike Badgley Thursday because veteran Caleb Sturgis nursing a strained quad.

Injury report – Did not practice: WR Rashard Higgins (knee), TE Tanner Vallejo (concussion)

Limited: LB James Burgess (knee), CB EJ Gaines (groin), S Damarious Randall (heel)

Full: TE Seth DeValve (hamstring), LT Desmond Harrison (knee)