This Toledo TV Station Trying To Be Cool Is More Cringeworthy Than Anything

Every year for decades, the younger generation always has new words or phrases that they use that adults just don't understand. When I worked at a grocery store in college, I worked with a bunch of teenagers and I would ask them what certain words or phrases meant because I was so far behind on what the kids were saying. This was only a few years ago, so I was probably about 21 when I was learning a lot of new slang from the high school kids I was working with. And at 21, it's not like I was too far removed from them.

So if you're like me and you work with teenagers or have teenagers of your own, you know what it's like when you hear that new slang. Well, this TV station in Toledo tried to connect with the younger audience and it didn't really work out that well.

Video of WTOL TPS TESTING

It's so cringey. My face is red from secondhand embarrassment. And it's not like these words aren't used anymore. Some of what was said in this video hasn't been used in a few years, but a lot of the words are still used a lot- it's the way the newscasters are using them! I feel like they just did a Google search for what the kids are saying these days.