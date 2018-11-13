The Daily Cut: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers "Learning to Fly"

Just three days shy of the 10th anniversary of its release, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' Greatest Hits album was certified 10x platinum on this day in 2003.

YEAR: 1991

WRITERS: Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne

LYRICS: Well I started out down a dirty road Started out all alone And the sun went down as I crossed the hill And the town lit up, the world got still I'm learning to fly, but I ain't got wings Coming down is the hardest thing Well the good ol' days may not return And the rocks might melt and the sea may burn I'm learning to fly, but I ain't got wings Coming down is the hardest thing Well the good ol' days may not return And the rocks might melt and the sea may burnWell some say life will beat you down Break your heart, steal your crown So I've started out for God knows where I guess I'll know when I get there I'm learning to fly, around the clouds But what goes up must come down I'm learning to fly, but I ain't got wings Coming down is the hardest thing Well the good ol' days may not return And the rocks might melt and the sea may burn