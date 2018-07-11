The Daily Cut: Tom Petty "Wildflowers"

Video of Tom Petty- Wildflowers

Box set coming September 28th will include dozens of newly discovered recordings from Tom Petty's vaults.

LYRICS: You belong among the wildflowers You belong in a boat out at sea Sail away, kill off the hours You belong somewhere you feel free Run away, find you a lover Go away somewhere all bright and new I have seen no other Who compares with you You belong among the wildflowers You belong in a boat out at sea You belong with your love on your arm You belong somewhere you feel free Run away, go find a lover Run away, let your heart be your guide You deserve the deepest of cover You belong in that home by and by You belong among the wildflowers You belong somewhere close to me Far away from your trouble and worry You belong somewhere you feel free You belong somewhere you feel free