The Daily Cut: Rush "Tom Sawyer"

Video of Rush - Tom Sawyer

ALBUM: Moving Pictures

YEAR: 1981

WRITERS: Geddy Lee, Neil Peart, Alex Lifeson, Pye Dubois

LYRICS: A modern day warrior Mean, mean stride Today's Tom Sawyer Mean, mean pride Though his mind is not for rent Don't put him down as arrogant His reserve, a quiet defense Riding out the day's events The river What you say about his company Is what you say about society Catch the mist, catch the myth Catch the mystery, catch the drift The world is, the world is Love and life are deep Maybe as his skies are wide Today's Tom Sawyer He gets high on you And the space he invades He gets by on you No his mind is not for rent To any god or government Always hopeful, yet discontent He knows changes aren't permanent But change is What you say about his company Is what you say about society Catch the witness, catch the wit Catch the spirit, catch the spit The world is, the world is Love and life are deep Maybe as his eyes are wide Exit the warrior Today's Tom Sawyer He gets high on you And the energy you trade He gets right on to the friction of the day