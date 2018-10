You will probably also remember Tony Joe White for the song "A Rainy Night In Georgia." covered by many from Brook Benton to Bozz Scaggs, his songs were covered by the likes of Elvis Presley, Hank Williams Jr., Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Waylon Jennings and many more. Tony Joe White died Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. No details are available on his cause of death.

Video of Tony Joe White - Polk Salad Annie