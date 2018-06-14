Tyrod Taylor earns respect of Browns, starting job

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson didn’t hesitate to name Tyrod Taylor the Browns starting quarterback for 2018 shortly after the trade with Buffalo.

With the No. 1 pick in the draft, many believed that there was always a chance Jackson could change his mind and go with the rookie instead.

Taylor has made that a moot point.

“He has earned the right to be the starting quarterback here,” Jackson said Wednesday following the second and final practice of the abbreviated mandatory minicamp. “I know that it was given to him in the beginning, but he still has had to do the things that we going to let him be the starting quarterback here, and he has done that.”

There is no quarterback controversy, not this year, because Taylor has won over Jackson and earned the respect of his teammates even with Baker Mayfield waiting in the wings.

“All I can do is make sure that I’m doing everything I can do to try to match Tyrod’s level of intensity, his focus every morning,” receiver Josh Gordon said. “He’s the first guy in, he’s the last guy to leave. I don’t know a quarterback that works harder than Tyrod. He’s definitely set the bar.”

That’s how and why Taylor in 3 short months has already established himself as one of the team's leaders.

By being himself.

“I never doubted that,” Taylor said about his ability to win his teammates over. “It takes time to learn guys on both sides of the ball. It takes time to learn the building, but as far as me commanding and taking control of the huddle, taking control of groups when we are working out and speaking up when stuff needs to be said, I definitely feel comfortable in doing that. I think guys respect that.”

Prior to the start of the offseason program, Taylor arranged for a bunch of players to meet in Miami to work out so he could get to know his new teammates.

“I had not really known anyone else other than Jarvis [Landry] at the time,” Taylor said. “Built relationships and friendships over that time. It has carried over to our bond on the field now. We trust one another, and that is going to continue to keep growing.”

Landry, who like Taylor was acquired in a trade - but from Miami, already feels right at home thanks in part to his new quarterback.

“I feel like I am finding myself here, especially inside of the offense with the guys – J.G.[Josh Gordon] and all of the other receivers. I think it has allowed me to be comfortable,” Landry said.

The trust and belief in Taylor is apparent on the practice field, which Jackson has noticed.

“He is competitive out there,” Jackson said. “A couple of times I have called a sack, and he says, ‘Coach, they would have never have gotten me.’ The defensive players were woofing a little bit, and he told them, ‘I saw your tape, so you would not have gotten me.’

“He has been a real good find for us. He is very steady, very competitive.”