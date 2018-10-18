Browns notes: Tyrod Taylor says he hasn’t thought about or requested a trade

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor says he has not thought about requesting a trade prior to the Oct. 30 deadline.

“It really hasn’t been part of my mindset,” Taylor said Wednesday.

“I really haven’t thought about it. Of course, I love to compete, want to be out there playing but I haven’t thought about those opportunities. Moreso just focusing on getting better and doing things that I can help this team in any way.”

Since returning from a concussion suffered with less than three minutes to play in the first half against the Jets on Sept. 20, Taylor has been relegated to a reserve role behind rookie and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s part of the game at the same time,” Taylor said. “Eight years in you understand some things happen that you can’t control. Not one to complain. Just got to continue to keep being myself day in and day out, continue to be the leader, like I say, help the team in any way.

“It’s a different role, but I’m here to offer as much knowledge as well as just try to share my viewpoint of things that can help the defense or offense.”

With Taylor playing the final year of his contract, it’d be understandable if Taylor would want an opportunity elsewhere, but when asked Wednesday extensively about that, he did not bite.



“Um, that’s my agent. I’m pretty sure things happen on a day-to-day basis that I’m not necessarily aware of,” Taylor said.

Head coach Hue Jackson expects Taylor to finish the season as a Brown.

“I do until someone tells me differently,” Jackson said. “He's our backup quarterback.”

New No. 19 – New receiver Breshad Perriman wore No. 19 during Wednesday’s practice, his first with the Browns after signing on Saturday, which angered some Browns fans on social media who want to see the number retired for Bernie Kosar.

Since Kosar last wore it in 1993, Perriman is the fourth to wear the No. 19. The previous three: receiver Frisman Jackson (2004), receiver Miles Austin (2014) and receiver Corey Coleman (2016-17).

Because of numeric availability requirements the Browns only have five numbers retired – Otto Graham’s No. 14, Jim Brown’s 32, Ernie Davis’ 45, Don Fleming’s No. 46 and Lou Groza’s No. 76 despite having 16 Hall of Famers.

Plan B – With center J.C. Tretter in a walking boot after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s 38-14 loss to the Chargers rookie Austin Corbett is on standby.

“There is a good chance that JC can be back, but we will see as the week goes,” Jackson said.

Corbett, selected 33rd overall in the 2018 draft, has appeared in four games with one start this season.

Jackson also confirmed that Christian Kirksey will slide over to replace Joe Schobert at MIKE linebacker and Kirksey’s replacement at WILL linebacker will be by committee depending on the situation.

“It will be a combination of guys based on the packages that we put into the game,” Jackson said.

Schobert, who hadn't missed a defensive snap in 2017 or 2018 until the third quarter Sunday, admitted watching this weekend won't be easy, because he's never had to do it before.

“As a competitor obviously looking a guys like, we just retired Joe Thomas’ [snaps streak] last week, playing thousands of snaps in a row. That’s obviously something as a competitor you want to be out there, you want to be playing for your team,” Schobert said. “I’ve never missed a game in my life so this weekend’s going to be weird for me.”

Crazy Carl – Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter was asked Wednesday about what former Browns linebacker Carl Nassib has brought to Tampa Bay this season after he was cut at the deadline.

“He has brought a sound investment strategy on how we should invest our money,” Koetter said.

Nassib became famous for giving Browns teammates (at the time) financial advice during Hard Knocks.

Injury report – Did not practice: WR Rashard Higgins (knee), LB Joe Schobert (hamstring), C JC Tretter (ankle).

Limited: None.

Full: TE David Njoku (knee), LB Tanner Vallejo (concussion)