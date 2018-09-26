Hue Jackson says Tyrod Taylor isn't going anywhere

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – With Baker Mayfield taking over as the starting quarterback, the natural question begs to be asked, what now with Tyrod Taylor?

From head coach Hue Jackson’s standpoint, nothing.

“He is going to be right here. He is not going anywhere,” Jackson said Monday after naming Mayfield the team's 30th starting QB since 1999.

The Browns acquired Taylor from Buffalo in March for their third-round pick – No. 65 overall – to be this year’s starter but after he suffered a concussion last Thursday night in the 21-17 win over the Jets and No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield’s impressive performance, things have changed a bit.

Now Mayfield takes over and it is Taylor who becomes his backup once he’s cleared from the concussion protocol.

“He is a professional. Obviously, he is competitive. Nobody wants to hear that they are going in a different direction, but he understands it, too,” Jackson said. “I think the most important thing he wants is to get healthy and make sure he is ready to help the football team. Any competitor is disappointed in that situation, but he is a pro so he is going to what he needs to do to keep helping this football team win.”

Taylor, who is making $16 million this season, didn’t last 3 full weeks as the starter.

Taylor led 7 scoring drives – 5 touchdowns and 3 field goals – in 35 offensive series. The Browns punted 21 times – 10 of those were a result of 3-and-outs, while Cleveland missed 3 field goals, Taylor threw 2 interceptions and had another 2 series end halves.

Jackson credited Taylor and Drew Stanton for Mayfield’s success against the Jets that saw him complete 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards while leading 4 scoring drives in the comeback victory that ended a 19-game winless streak for the franchise.

“I think part of Baker being able to play like he did was because of Tyrod and Drew,” Jackson said.

And that’s why Jackson doesn’t want to send Taylor packing, even if San Francisco, who lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season to a torn ACL this past Sunday, may call.

“I do not want to upset that room that way. I do not think there is any reason to,” Jackson said. “Tyrod is going to be needed. He is the backup quarterback on this team if he is healthy, and he has played. His teammates know who he is and how he goes about the rhythm of his game. I think it is always good to have that kind of depth at that position, especially if we are travelling down this road, which we are.”