No competition: Tyrod Taylor is the Browns starting QB in 2018

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Quarterback competition lovers, John Dorsey and Hue Jackson had some really bad news to share with you Wednesday.

There isn’t one in 2018.

No matter how much you beg for it and regardless if Baker Mayfield is the first pick in the draft or how much Hard Knocks focuses on the rookie, Tyrod Taylor is the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

Period. End of Story.

“We’ve said, this is Tyrod Taylor’s team,” Dorsey said. “He’s taken a team to the playoffs and he has demonstrated that, you know what, he’s our starter.”

Dorsey and Jackson cannot be any clearer than they have been on the subject yet speculation – mostly media and fan driven – remains that there might be a sliver of a chance Mayfield could go Week 1, Sept. 9 against Pittsburgh.

It’s not happening.

Taylor’s experience combined with Mayfield’s inexperience make the decision an easy one for the organization, regardless of whatever opinions might exist elsewhere.

“Let’s just be honest, you’re talking about seven years to a guy [that’s] a rookie,” Jackson said. “[Dorsey] did a great job of us acquiring Tyrod Taylor for a reason for him to be the starting quarterback and then we just took a young player who we think is going to be a tremendous player, but he needs time.

“I mean, he’s not ready to walk out there right now and play. And that’s okay. We didn’t bring him here for that. We brought him here because he’s talented, we think he’s the future of this organization, we’re going to do everything we can to continue to develop him as we go through training camp and preseason, during the season and put him in position that when he does need to play, and when he’s ready to play, he’ll walk out there and play well.”

After starting 28 – Taylor will be No. 29 – quarterbacks since 1999, Browns fans have been traumatized by the never ending spinning carousel at the position. As fans seek that long lost franchise player, which might someday be Mayfield, potential is all they’ve had to cling to for hope.

The Browns aren't trying to quash hope. They're trying to preserve it.

“We’re not putting a ceiling on anything, but at the same time we feel very comfortable with our room exactly how it’s made up with a couple veteran players and a young very talented emerging player,” Jackson said.

In addition to trading for Taylor, Dorsey signed veteran quarterback Drew Stanton to work with Mayfield and teach him what it means to be a professional in the National Football League while Taylor focuses on preparing for the season.

“Playing quarterback in the National Football League is hard,” Dorsey said. “This is for the long well-being, not only for the player, but for the organization as well. He will have a chance to see defenses, offenses and nuances that are very complicated. Very few guys can walk in there as a rookie and actually control, move forward and have success at a high degree of level. So why not for the betterment of the organization and for the player, let him learn from true professionals?”

Taylor will receive the vast majority of first-team reps during training camp, and in the event Mayfield gets some work with the ones, Jackson cautioned everyone not to read anything into it.

“Tyrod Taylor is the starter,” Jackson said. “I don’t envision any situation where all of a sudden [Mayfield] is getting a bunch of first-team reps unless God forbid something happens. But at the same time, there might be a day — please nobody hold me to it — a day where Tyrod all of a sudden maybe doesn’t go and Baker’s out there and people go ‘Oh my gosh.’ It wouldn’t be that. You know what I’m saying? Let’s not turn that into ‘Now he’s going to be the starter.’ That’s not what it is.”

So there you have it, unless circumstances dictate otherwise, Mayfield will be holdimg the clipboard against the Steelers.