U2 Experience + Innocence Tour Setlist
May 3, 2018
U2 kicked off their Experience + Innocence tour May 2nd in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
11 of their 27 songs came from their last 2 albums, Songs of Experience and Songs of Innocence. None were from The Joshua Tree, the focus point of their 2017 tour. Check out the full setlist below for a few rarities that made it in.
- Love Is All We Have Left"
- "The Blackout"
- "Lights of Home"
- "Beautiful Day"
- "All Because of You"
- "I Will Follow"
- "The Ocean"
- "Iris (Hold Me Close)"
- "Cedarwood Road"
- "Song for Someone"
- "Sunday Bloody Sunday"
- "Raised by Wolves"
- "Until the End of the World"
- "Elevation"
- "Vertigo"
- "Desire"
- "Acrobat"
- "You're the Best Thing About Me"
- "Staring at the Sun"
- "Pride (in the Name of Love)"
- "Get Out of Your Own Way"
- "American Soul"
- "City of Blinding Lights"
- "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses"
- "One"
- "Love Is Bigger Than Anything"
- "13 (There Is a Light)"