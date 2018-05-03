The Edge and Bono of U2

U2 Experience + Innocence Tour Setlist

U2 kicked off their Experience + Innocence tour May 2nd in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

11 of their 27 songs came from their last 2 albums, Songs of Experience and Songs of Innocence. None were from The Joshua Tree, the focus point of their 2017 tour. Check out the full setlist below for a few rarities that made it in.

  • Love Is All We Have Left"
  • "The Blackout"
  • "Lights of Home"
  • "Beautiful Day"
  • "All Because of You"
  • "I Will Follow"
  • "The Ocean"
  • "Iris (Hold Me Close)"
  • "Cedarwood Road"
  • "Song for Someone"
  • "Sunday Bloody Sunday"
  • "Raised by Wolves"
  • "Until the End of the World"
  • "Elevation"
  • "Vertigo"
  • "Desire"
  • "Acrobat"
  • "You're the Best Thing About Me"
  • "Staring at the Sun"
  • "Pride (in the Name of Love)"
  • "Get Out of Your Own Way"
  • "American Soul"
  • "City of Blinding Lights"
  • "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses"
  • "One"
  • "Love Is Bigger Than Anything"
  • "13 (There Is a Light)"

 

