U2 Experience + Innocence Tour Setlist

U2 kicked off their Experience + Innocence tour May 2nd in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

11 of their 27 songs came from their last 2 albums, Songs of Experience and Songs of Innocence. None were from The Joshua Tree, the focus point of their 2017 tour. Check out the full setlist below for a few rarities that made it in.

Love Is All We Have Left"

"The Blackout"

"Lights of Home"

"Beautiful Day"

"All Because of You"

"I Will Follow"

"The Ocean"

"Iris (Hold Me Close)"

"Cedarwood Road"

"Song for Someone"

"Sunday Bloody Sunday"

"Raised by Wolves"

"Until the End of the World"

"Elevation"

"Vertigo"

"Desire"

"Acrobat"

"You're the Best Thing About Me"

"Staring at the Sun"

"Pride (in the Name of Love)"

"Get Out of Your Own Way"

"American Soul"

"City of Blinding Lights"

"Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses"

"One"

"Love Is Bigger Than Anything"

"13 (There Is a Light)"