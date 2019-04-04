From VMA Awards to Boots: Slash's Personal Items Are up for Auction

Some of the personal belongings of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash are on the auction block.

Julien’s Auctions is presenting this exclusive celebrity “uncoupling auction.” It will feature unique items from the rock star’s Beverly Hills estate that he shared with his ex-wife Perla Hudson.

Here’s a look at some of the items you could possibly own:

The MTV VMA Moonman presented to Slash for the “Welcome to the Jungle” video. The starting bid for this iconic item is a whopping $12,000.

At a starting bid of $15,000 there is this Ronnie Wood signed “Muhammad Ali” drawing.

Or how about these custom snakeskin boots that are starting at $1,000?

Included in the auction are other clothing items, awards and personal photos.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Youth Emerging Stronger.