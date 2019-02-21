Diapers, Car Seats On Sale During Baby Savings Day At Walmart
February 21, 2019
This Saturday Walmart is hosting a 'Baby Savings Day' which will include rollbacks on some important things you need, well, for your baby. From diapers to car seats, you'll be able to cross many items off your shopping list in one stop.
If you have a baby shower coming up, this is a great opportunity to stock up on diapers!
Keep in mind that the sale only runs from 10:30am - 4:30pm.
Here are some local Walmart stores that are participating:
- 3750 West Market St., Akron
- 10000 Brookpark Road, Cleveland
- 1868 Warrensville Center Road, Cleveland
- 1000 Chestnut Commons Drive, Elyria
- 9303 Mentor Ave., Mentor
- 222 Smokerise Drive, Wadsworth
See the full list, including more NEO stores, here.