Diapers, Car Seats On Sale During Baby Savings Day At Walmart

This Saturday Walmart is hosting a 'Baby Savings Day' which will include rollbacks on some important things you need, well, for your baby. From diapers to car seats, you'll be able to cross many items off your shopping list in one stop.

If you have a baby shower coming up, this is a great opportunity to stock up on diapers!

Keep in mind that the sale only runs from 10:30am - 4:30pm.

Here are some local Walmart stores that are participating:

3750 West Market St., Akron

10000 Brookpark Road, Cleveland

1868 Warrensville Center Road, Cleveland

1000 Chestnut Commons Drive, Elyria

9303 Mentor Ave., Mentor

222 Smokerise Drive, Wadsworth

See the full list, including more NEO stores, here.