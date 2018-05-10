WATCH: Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo Cover ABBA in Sweden

On Monday, May 7, Metallica played Stockholm, Sweden’s Ericsson Globe, and they made time for a little doodle action.

In case you’re not familiar, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett have been giving duets of songs by local bands in the towns they hit along their WorldWired Tour. Naturally, they covered ABBA’s 1976 song “Dancing Queen,” and we’re diggin’ the gritty spin on the disco track!

The European leg of the WorldWired Tour wraps this Friday, May 11 in Helsinki, Finland before making its way back to North America in September.