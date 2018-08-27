Local Police Department Lip Syncs Michael Stanley's "My Town"

We've seen some pretty awesome lip sync videos from police, fire and safety departments all over the country but this one takes the cake!

A special shout-out to Wellington's Mayor Hans Schneider who passed along this awesome video of the safety services and residents of his town performing one of our favorite songs -- My Town by Michael Stanley!

Wellington, you asked and we delivered. So happy to be joined by our brothers and sisters at WFD and SLCAD to bring this lip-sync video to you. We dedicate this to the great people of Wellington, "our" town.

Check out the awesome video below!