Do NOT Share These Scraps With Your Pet On Thanksgiving
November 14, 2018
I know, I know. It's nearly impossible to ignore those cute little eyes and the little fake cries of a pet who just wants a bite (or 10) of what ever is on your plate. However, especially this time of year, there are some things floating around the dinner table that will make your friend extremely sick.
No matter how much your pet begs for scraps this Thanksgiving, do NOT give them these types of foods:
- Turkey skin, drippings and gravy
- Turkey twine
- Turkey bones
- Stuffing
- Sage
- Raisins
- Grapes
- Onions
- Garlic
- Nutmeg
- Nuts
- Mushrooms
- Fat trimmings
- Fatty foods
- Corn on the cob
- Chocolate
- Candied yams
- Butter
- Bread dough
- Alcohol