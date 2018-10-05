LIST: Best Places To See Autumn Leaves In Cleveland

Autumn in Cleveland is such a magical time. From the fun fall festivals to pumpkin patches and apple picking galore, there is so much to do outside before the weather gets cold.

One of our favorite things to do is to go outside, take a hike or even go for a long car ride and take in all the majestic sites that our lovely region has to offer.

Here are some of the best spots to see the fafll foilage from our friends at the Cleveland Metroparks: