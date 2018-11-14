Whitesnake Announces New Album, U.S. Tour For 2019
By: KANE-O!
Venerable hard rockers Whitesnake have big plans for 2019, including a new studio album and North American tour.
Lead singer David Coverdale made the announcement and revealed a May release for the band's 13th studio album, Flesh & Blood, with the first taste of the album - the single "Shut Up and Kiss Me" coming earlier in the new year.
Coverdale claims that Flesh & Blood will be the best Whitesnake album yet.
"I know that's clichéd stuff, but I know what I'm talking about," Coverdale said. "I should after almost 50 years."
Coverdale went on to say the new album "has all the necessary Whitesnake elements that I need to call it Whitesnake, but with a vibrant, fresh coat of paint."
The upcoming tour (see itinerary below) will kick off in mid-April, and will continue the band's 40th Anniversary celebration.
Whitesnake 2019 Tour
Apr. 12 – Newkirk, OK
Apr. 13 – Durant, OK
Apr. 15 – Dallas, TX
Apr. 17 – San Antonio, TX
Apr. 19 – Biloxi, MS
Apr. 20 – Atlanta, GA
Apr. 22 – Orlando, FL
Apr. 23 – Clearwater, FL
Apr. 25 – Hollywood, FL
Apr. 26 – Melbourne, FL
Apr. 28 – Charlotte, NC
Apr. 29 – Huber Heights, OH
May 01 – Richmond, VA
May 02 – Bensalem, PA
May 05 – Jim Thorpe, PA
May 07 – Sayreville, NJ
May 08 – Huntington, NY
May 10 – Hampton Beach, NH
May 11 – Lincoln, RI
May 14 – Greensburg, PA
May 15 – Cleveland, OH
May 17 – Niagara Falls, NY
May 18 – Verona, NY
Jun. 14 – Donington Park, U.K.
Jun. 17 – Prague, Czech Republic
Jun. 19 – Milan, Italy
Jun. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland
Jun. 23 – Dessel, Belgium
Jun. 25 – Budapest, Hungary
Jun. 29 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Jul. 05 – Sered, Slovakia