Whitesnake Announces New Album, U.S. Tour For 2019

Venerable hard rockers Whitesnake have big plans for 2019, including a new studio album and North American tour.

Lead singer David Coverdale made the announcement and revealed a May release for the band's 13th studio album, Flesh & Blood, with the first taste of the album - the single "Shut Up and Kiss Me" coming earlier in the new year.

Coverdale claims that Flesh & Blood will be the best Whitesnake album yet.

"I know that's clichéd stuff, but I know what I'm talking about," Coverdale said. "I should after almost 50 years."

Coverdale went on to say the new album "has all the necessary Whitesnake elements that I need to call it Whitesnake, but with a vibrant, fresh coat of paint."

The upcoming tour (see itinerary below) will kick off in mid-April, and will continue the band's 40th Anniversary celebration.

Whitesnake 2019 Tour

Apr. 12 – Newkirk, OK

Apr. 13 – Durant, OK

Apr. 15 – Dallas, TX

Apr. 17 – San Antonio, TX

Apr. 19 – Biloxi, MS

Apr. 20 – Atlanta, GA

Apr. 22 – Orlando, FL

Apr. 23 – Clearwater, FL

Apr. 25 – Hollywood, FL

Apr. 26 – Melbourne, FL

Apr. 28 – Charlotte, NC

Apr. 29 – Huber Heights, OH

May 01 – Richmond, VA

May 02 – Bensalem, PA

May 05 – Jim Thorpe, PA

May 07 – Sayreville, NJ

May 08 – Huntington, NY

May 10 – Hampton Beach, NH

May 11 – Lincoln, RI

May 14 – Greensburg, PA

May 15 – Cleveland, OH

May 17 – Niagara Falls, NY

May 18 – Verona, NY

Jun. 14 – Donington Park, U.K.

Jun. 17 – Prague, Czech Republic

Jun. 19 – Milan, Italy

Jun. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland

Jun. 23 – Dessel, Belgium

Jun. 25 – Budapest, Hungary

Jun. 29 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Jul. 05 – Sered, Slovakia