The Daily Cut: The Who "My Generation"

Video of The Who - My Generation

The Who released their debut studio album My Generation in the UK on this day in '65. It wasn't released in the US until April of '66.

ALBUM: My Generation

YEAR: 1965

WRITER: Pete Townshend

LYRICS: People try to put us d-down (Talkin' 'bout my generation) Just because we get around (Talkin' 'bout my generation) Things they do look awful c-c-cold (Talkin' 'bout my generation) I hope I die before I get old (Talkin' 'bout my generation) This is my generation This is my generation, baby Why don't you all f-fade away (Talkin' 'bout my generation) And don't try to dig what we all s-s-say (Talkin' 'bout my generation) I'm not trying to cause a big s-s-sensation (Talkin' 'bout my generation) I'm just talkin' 'bout my g-g-g-generation (Talkin' 'bout my generation) This is my generation This is my generation, baby Why don't you all f-fade away (Talkin' 'bout my generation) And don't try to d-dig what we all s-s-say (Talkin' 'bout my generation) I'm not trying to cause a b-big s-s-sensation (Talkin' 'bout my generation) I'm just talkin' 'bout my g-g-generation (Talkin' 'bout my generation) This is my generation This is my generation, baby People try to put us d-down (Talkin' 'bout my generation) Just because we g-g-get around (Talkin' 'bout my generation) Things they do look awful c-c-cold (Talkin' 'bout my generation) Yeah, I hope I die before I get old (Talkin' 'bout my generation) This is my generation This is my generation, baby