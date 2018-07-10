Turn-By-Turn Directions For The 98.5 WNCX Road Rally
Join 98.5 WNCX and Cleveland Metroparks for the 2018 WNCX Road Rally powered by Stinger Harley-Davidson Saturday, July 14th.
Advance Ticket: $20 per rider (same for 2nd rider on a bike)
Day of Ticket: $25 (credit card only)
Registration:10:00am-11:30am at Stinger Harley-Davidson in Medina
Please note that the provided turn-by-turn directions were designed to lead you through a beautiful scenic tour of our Cleveland Metroparks. If you are planning on placing the addresses in a GPS device, the routes may differ.
BEGIN YOUR DAY AT STINGER HARLEY DAVIDSON
Stinger Harley Davidson - 3053 Eastpointe Dr. Medina 44256
- First bike out by 10:30am, last bike out by 12:00pm
STINGER HARLEY DAVIDSON TO HINCKLEY LAKE BOAT HOUSE
Hinckley Lake Boat House - 1 Metropolitan Park W, Hinckley, OH 44233
- Straight out drive to Rt. 18
- Turn right Rt. 18 go (0.5 miles)
- Turn right on Nettleton Rd. (1.8 miles)
- Turn left on Nicholas Rd. Rt. 131 (2.6 miles)
- Stay to the right at the fork – changes names to Old Weymouth
- Turn right on Weymouth Rd. Rt. 3 (0.5 miles)
- Turn left on Rt. 606 (3.4 miles)
- Turn right on Bellus Rd. (500ft)
- Turn right on (Metropolitan Park) West Dr. (0.75 miles)
- Entrance to Hinckley Boat House is on the left – park and go to the building
HINCKLEY LAKE BOAT HOUSE TO SHADOW LAKE
Shadow Lake - 37374 Miles Road Bentleyville, OH 44022
- Turn left out of the Hinckley Lake Boat House parking lot
- Turn right on (Metropolitan Park) West Dr. (0.75 miles)
- Turn right on Bellus Rd.
- Turn right on Broadview Rd. Rt. 176 (0.3 miles)
- Curves to the left and changes names to Wheatley Rd. (3.5 miles)
- Turn left on Riverview Rd. (14 miles)
- Jog to the right on Brookside Rd.
- Turn right on Pleasant Valley
- Turn right on Alexander to connect onto Canal Rd.
- Turn right on Canal Rd.
- Turn right on Tinker’s Creek Rd. (1.7miles)
- Turn right on Dunham Rd. Follow detour
- Turn left on Overlook Lane
- Turn right on Gorge Parkway
- (Turn left onto Gorge Pkwy (4.1 miles))
- Turn left onto Egbert Rd (0.6 miles)
- Continue onto Hawthorn Pkwy (2.1 miles)
- Turn left onto Richmond Rd (0.3 miles)
- Turn right onto Hawthorn Prkwy (.75 miles)
- Turn right into Shadow Lake Picnic Area parking lot
SHADOW LAKE TO SQUIRE'S CASTLE
Squire's Castle- 2794 River Rd Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 (Lagoon area)
- Turn right out out of the parking lot onto Hawthorn Prkwy (4.5 miles)
- Turn left onto Sulphur Springs Dr (0.7 miles)
- Turn left onto Chagrin River Rd (Squire’s Castle is on left) (12.5 miles)
SQUIRE'S CASTLE TO E55 ON THE LAKE
e55 on the lake - 5555 N Marginal Rd Cleveland, OH 44114
- Turn left onto Chagrin River Rd (0.6 miles)
- Turn left onto Chardon Rd (1.2 miles)
- Turn right onto SOM Center Rd (1.1 miles)
- Turn left to merge onto I-90 W toward Cleveland (0.6 miles)
- Follow I-90 W to E 55th Street (Exit 175) (13 miles)
- E 55th Street Marina is to the right off exit (5555 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH 44114)
- Last bike in at 4:30 p.m.