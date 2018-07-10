Turn-By-Turn Directions For The 98.5 WNCX Road Rally

Join 98.5 WNCX and Cleveland Metroparks for the 2018 WNCX Road Rally powered by Stinger Harley-Davidson Saturday, July 14th.

Advance Ticket: $20 per rider (same for 2nd rider on a bike)

Day of Ticket: $25 (credit card only)

Registration:10:00am-11:30am at Stinger Harley-Davidson in Medina

Please note that the provided turn-by-turn directions were designed to lead you through a beautiful scenic tour of our Cleveland Metroparks. If you are planning on placing the addresses in a GPS device, the routes may differ.

You can download a printable version of the directions here

BEGIN YOUR DAY AT STINGER HARLEY DAVIDSON

Stinger Harley Davidson - 3053 Eastpointe Dr. Medina 44256

First bike out by 10:30am, last bike out by 12:00pm

STINGER HARLEY DAVIDSON TO HINCKLEY LAKE BOAT HOUSE

Hinckley Lake Boat House - 1 Metropolitan Park W, Hinckley, OH 44233

Straight out drive to Rt. 18

Turn right Rt. 18 go (0.5 miles)

Turn right on Nettleton Rd. (1.8 miles)

Turn left on Nicholas Rd. Rt. 131 (2.6 miles)

Stay to the right at the fork – changes names to Old Weymouth

Turn right on Weymouth Rd. Rt. 3 (0.5 miles)

Turn left on Rt. 606 (3.4 miles)

Turn right on Bellus Rd. (500ft)

Turn right on (Metropolitan Park) West Dr. (0.75 miles)

Entrance to Hinckley Boat House is on the left – park and go to the building

HINCKLEY LAKE BOAT HOUSE TO SHADOW LAKE

Shadow Lake - 37374 Miles Road Bentleyville, OH 44022

Turn left out of the Hinckley Lake Boat House parking lot

Turn right on (Metropolitan Park) West Dr. (0.75 miles)

Turn right on Bellus Rd.

Turn right on Broadview Rd. Rt. 176 (0.3 miles)

Curves to the left and changes names to Wheatley Rd. (3.5 miles)

Turn left on Riverview Rd. (14 miles)

Jog to the right on Brookside Rd.

Turn right on Pleasant Valley

Turn right on Alexander to connect onto Canal Rd.

Turn right on Canal Rd.

Turn right on Tinker’s Creek Rd. (1.7miles)

Turn right on Dunham Rd. Follow detour

Turn left on Overlook Lane

Turn right on Gorge Parkway

(Turn left onto Gorge Pkwy (4.1 miles))

Turn left onto Egbert Rd (0.6 miles)

Continue onto Hawthorn Pkwy (2.1 miles)

Turn left onto Richmond Rd (0.3 miles)

Turn right onto Hawthorn Prkwy (.75 miles)

Turn right into Shadow Lake Picnic Area parking lot

SHADOW LAKE TO SQUIRE'S CASTLE

Squire's Castle- 2794 River Rd Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 (Lagoon area)

Turn right out out of the parking lot onto Hawthorn Prkwy (4.5 miles)

Turn left onto Sulphur Springs Dr (0.7 miles)

Turn left onto Chagrin River Rd (Squire’s Castle is on left) (12.5 miles)

SQUIRE'S CASTLE TO E55 ON THE LAKE

e55 on the lake - 5555 N Marginal Rd Cleveland, OH 44114

Turn left onto Chagrin River Rd (0.6 miles)

Turn left onto Chardon Rd (1.2 miles)

Turn right onto SOM Center Rd (1.1 miles)

Turn left to merge onto I-90 W toward Cleveland (0.6 miles)

Follow I-90 W to E 55th Street (Exit 175) (13 miles)

E 55th Street Marina is to the right off exit (5555 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH 44114)

Last bike in at 4:30 p.m.

Register for the Road Rally here.