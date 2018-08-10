Under Construction: Saturday Night

In case you missed it, last week we said goodbye to Mr. Classic after 30 years of hosting the Saturday Night House Party on 'NCX. Have no fear, Saturday night is still a party... the house is just being renovated!

Join us Saturday, August 11th at 7pm for five hours of party music while we rebuild our Saturday night!

Note: Yes, we tried REALLY hard to get a picture of Bill Louis wearing a construction hat.

