The Daily Cut: Loverboy "Working For The Weekend"

Video of Loverboy- Working For The Weekend

ALBUM: Get Lucky

YEAR: 1981

WRITERS: Paul Dean, Matt Frenette, Mike Reno

LYRICS: Everyone's watching to see what you will do Everyone's looking at you, oh Everyone's wondering will you come out tonight Everyone's trying to get it right, get it right Everybody's working for the weekend Everybody wants a new romance Everybody's going off the deep end Everybody needs a second chance, oh You want a piece of my heart? You better start from the start You want to be in the show? C'mon baby, let's go Everyone's looking to see if it was you Everyone wants you to come through Everyone's hoping it'll all work out Everyone's waiting to hold you out Everybody's working for the weekend Everybody wants a new romance, hey yeah Everybody's going off the deep end Everybody needs a second chance, oh You want a piece of my heart? You better start from the start You want to be in the show? C'mon baby, let's go Hey! You want a piece of my heart? You better start from the start You want to be in the show? C'mon baby, let's go You want a piece of my heart? You better start from the start You want to be in the show? C'mon baby, let's go