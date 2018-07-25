The Daily Cut: AC/DC "You Shook Me All Night Long"

Video of AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long (Official Video)

On this day in '80, AC/DC released Back in Black, their first album with Brian Johnson.

ALBUM: Back In Black

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Angus Young, Malcolm Young and Brian Johnson

LYRICS: She was a fast machine She kept her motor clean She was the best damn woman I had ever seen She had the sightless eyes Telling me no lies Knockin' me out with those American thighs Taking more than her share Had me fighting for air She told me to come but I was already there 'Cause the walls start shaking The earth was quaking My mind was aching And we were making it and you Shook me all night long Yeah you shook me all night long Working double time On the seduction line She was one of a kind, she's just mine all mine Wanted no applause Just another course Made a meal out of me and came back for more Had to cool me down To take another round Now I'm back in the ring to take another swing 'Cause the walls were shaking The earth was quaking My mind was aching And we were making it and you Shook me all night long Yeah you shook me all night long And knocked me out and then you Shook me all night long You had me shakin' and you Shook me all night long Yeah you shook me Well you took me You really took me and you Shook me all night long Ooooh you Shook me all night long Yeah, yeah, you Shook me all night long You really took me and you Yeah you shook me, yeah you shook me All night long