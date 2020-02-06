rolling-stones-cleveland

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Cleveland

Friday, June 19th at 8:00pm
FirstEnergy Stadium
100 Alfred Lerner Way
Cleveland, OH 44114
United States
Purchase Tickets Here
Categories: 
Music

Event Description:

THE ROLLING STONES RETURN TO CLEVELAND FOR THEIR
2020 ‘NO FILTER’ TOUR

June 19, 2020 – FirstEnergy Stadium

TICKETS ON SALE FEBRUARY 14 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME

#StonesNoFilter

“With the No Filter Tour, you find out that sometimes, you actually do get what you want”

Billboard

“It’s a great gift that the Rolling Stones are still on the road”

- Rolling Stone

Radio Presale – Feb. 13th at 10am – 10pm
Presale Password: SHATTER

Amex / RS Fan Club Presales – Feb. 12th at 10am – Feb. 13th 10pm

Public On Sale – Friday, Feb. 14th at 10am

The Rolling Stones announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020 and will make a stop in Cleveland on June 19 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as “A triumph for the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band.”

 “It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” – Mick Jagger

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” – Keith Richards

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. For ticketing information, please visit rollingstones.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10pm local time.

AEG Presents’ Concerts West is the promoter of The Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 North America tour.

Alliance for Lifetime Income is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

THE ROLLING STONES - NO FILTER

USA /Canada 2020

Sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income

May 8, 2020                     San Diego, CA                  SDCCU Stadium
May 12, 2020                   Vancouver, BC                 BC Place
May 16, 2020                   Minneapolis, MN            U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20, 2020                   Nashville, TN                    Nissan Stadium
May 24, 2020                   Austin, TX                         Circuit of The Americas
May 29, 2020                   Dallas, TX                          Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6, 2020                     Buffalo, NY                       New Era Field
June 10, 2020                   Detroit, MI                       Ford Field
June 14, 2020                   Louisville, KY                    Cardinal Stadium
June 19, 2020                   Cleveland, OH                 FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23, 2020                   Pittsburgh, PA                  Heinz Field
June 27, 2020                   St. Louis, MO                   The Dome at America’s Center
July 1, 2020                      Charlotte, NC                   Bank of America Stadium
July 5, 2020                      Tampa, FL                         Raymond James Stadium
July 9, 2020                      Atlanta, GA                       Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tags: 
The Rolling Stones
firstenergy stadium
no filter tour

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes