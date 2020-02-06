The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Cleveland
Event Description:
THE ROLLING STONES RETURN TO CLEVELAND FOR THEIR
2020 ‘NO FILTER’ TOUR
June 19, 2020 – FirstEnergy Stadium
TICKETS ON SALE FEBRUARY 14 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME
“With the No Filter Tour, you find out that sometimes, you actually do get what you want”
– Billboard
“It’s a great gift that the Rolling Stones are still on the road”
- Rolling Stone
Radio Presale – Feb. 13th at 10am – 10pm
Presale Password: SHATTER
Amex / RS Fan Club Presales – Feb. 12th at 10am – Feb. 13th 10pm
Public On Sale – Friday, Feb. 14th at 10am
The Rolling Stones announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020 and will make a stop in Cleveland on June 19 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as “A triumph for the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band.”
“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” – Mick Jagger
“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” – Keith Richards
Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. For ticketing information, please visit rollingstones.com.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10pm local time.
AEG Presents’ Concerts West is the promoter of The Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 North America tour.
Alliance for Lifetime Income is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.
THE ROLLING STONES - NO FILTER
USA /Canada 2020
Sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income
May 8, 2020 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
May 12, 2020 Vancouver, BC BC Place
May 16, 2020 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20, 2020 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
May 24, 2020 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas
May 29, 2020 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6, 2020 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
June 10, 2020 Detroit, MI Ford Field
June 14, 2020 Louisville, KY Cardinal Stadium
June 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
June 27, 2020 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
July 1, 2020 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
July 5, 2020 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
July 9, 2020 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium