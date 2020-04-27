Michael Stanley Working Again From Home Again

Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home ... Again

98.5 WNCX invites you to join us for an exclusive Northcoast Rock 'n' Roll encore acoustic performance as we present Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home ... Again.

Debuting this Friday at 8 pm!

Watch Michael's first performance right here.

It's your chance to see Michael perform another 30 minutes of his classics in an intimate setting ... his home!

Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home ... Again debuts Friday at 8 right here.

A reminder to help us fight hunger with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank during our Virtual Food Drive. You can help us reach our fundraising goal by donating to our page and sharing with family and friends as we try to raise 40,000 meals in 40 hours for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Donate here.

